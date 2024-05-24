Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,288 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 368.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

