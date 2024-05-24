Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 541510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 103.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 229,345 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 101.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 331,592 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

