Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 541510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.