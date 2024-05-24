Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,956.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,757,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,396,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

