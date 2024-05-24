Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IIM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

