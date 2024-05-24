Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 24th (AAPL, ADI, AGL, ALVO, AMWD, APA, APH, ASAN, ATS, AVB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.40 to $6.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $197.00 to $207.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $310.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $864.00 to $1,011.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $825.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $960.00 to $1,015.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $860.00 to $1,020.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $975.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $760.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $760.00 to $770.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $690.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $760.00 to $730.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $775.00 to $757.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $240.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $73.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $521.00 to $463.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $76.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $144.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.00 to C$93.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $438.00 to $412.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $293.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $316.00 to $286.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $305.00 to $270.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $338.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

