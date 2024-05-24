Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 24th (BILI, BMI, CRTO, CSR, DD, GCI, GGB, GORO, GPC, IAG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 24th:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.95.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $475.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $526.00.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$83.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

