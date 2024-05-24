Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month High at $355.20

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 355.20 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.45), with a volume of 3841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.23).
Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,312.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.38.
About Investment
The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.
