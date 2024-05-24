IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 274,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 118,012 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.43.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

