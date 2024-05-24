iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 917,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,942. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

