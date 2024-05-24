iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,009. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

