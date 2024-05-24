iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF remained flat at $56.56 during trading hours on Friday. 271,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,620. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.