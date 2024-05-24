iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. 3,767,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

