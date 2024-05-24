iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

