iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,451 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,001. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

