iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.79% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 143,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.