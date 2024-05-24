iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.38. 132,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $117.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

