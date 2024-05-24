iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.82. 2,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

