iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.
About iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.
