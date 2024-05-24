iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.69. 741,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.