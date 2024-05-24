iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $59,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

