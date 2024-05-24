iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,996. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

