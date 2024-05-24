iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s 3rd Largest Position

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

