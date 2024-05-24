iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,778,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.81. 1,213,677 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

