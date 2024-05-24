iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. 642,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,462. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

