iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 260.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IYW stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.