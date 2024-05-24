Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JBL opened at $118.85 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

