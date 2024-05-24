Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 625,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 874,041 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

