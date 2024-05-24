James Bo D. Hanchey Sells 1,500 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7 %

IDA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 326,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

