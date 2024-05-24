James Burr Ramsey Sells 6,567 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.86. 173,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,721. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average of $182.61. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $218.74.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 89.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 104.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
