James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:JHX opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

