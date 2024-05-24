JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.59

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 284732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

JBS Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.98.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

