Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.71) target price on the stock.
Smiths Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,733 ($22.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,625.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,650.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,656.81. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,363.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
