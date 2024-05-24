JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares $5.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
JG Boswell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $575.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 12 month low of $560.00 and a 12 month high of $700.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $586.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.15.
JG Boswell Company Profile
