Joe Walsh Acquires 2,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joe Walsh sold 595 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $12,649.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Thryv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.