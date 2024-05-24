John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $5.01 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

