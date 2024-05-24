John G. Mchutchison Sells 2,117 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,241. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

