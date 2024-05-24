John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 71,905 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.48.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 446,541 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 119,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

