John M. Morphy Sells 3,300 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,928. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

