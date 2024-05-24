Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Sells 81,234 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,800,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,117,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

