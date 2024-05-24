JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $53.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

