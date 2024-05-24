JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.99) to GBX 9,900 ($125.83) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($152.52) to £130 ($165.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a £113 ($143.62) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a £105 ($133.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118 ($149.97).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

About AstraZeneca

AZN stock opened at £123.44 ($156.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,876.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £113.29 and its 200 day moving average is £106.68. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.25) and a one year high of £124.88 ($158.72).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

