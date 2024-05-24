JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.29. Approximately 683,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,667,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
