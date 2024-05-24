JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.