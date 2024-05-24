Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 4.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 487,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,086,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

