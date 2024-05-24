Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.