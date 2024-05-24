JW Asset Management LLC Invests $4.91 Million in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 701,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 2.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 3,573,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after buying an additional 611,574 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 266,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 244,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

MSOS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,238,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $946.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

