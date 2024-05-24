JW Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.6% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after buying an additional 327,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,091,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 230,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 60.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 892,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,973,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,132,070. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

View Our Latest Report on Snap

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.