K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Down 4.5%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 29,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 77,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

K2 Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

