Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,235

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,198.75 ($15.24).

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.89) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,787.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

