Karen L. Daniel Sells 9,834 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 4,214,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,544. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

